Mulugu: Beer bottle IED found in reserve forest

The Venkatapuram police found an improvised explosive device (IED) using a beer bottle in the Reserve Forest near Pamunuru village in the district on February 17.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:58 AM, Tue - 21 February 23

Mulugu: The Venkatapuram police found an improvised explosive device (IED) using a beer bottle in the Reserve Forest near Pamunuru village in the district on February 17, said Eturnagaram ASP Sirisetty Sankeerth in a press note.

The IED was planted by the outlawed Maoists to kill the police, the ASP said.

“Venkatapuram CI K Sivaprasad, SI Tirupati, special party personnel, CRPF 39(F) Battalion Officers, and bomb detection and disposal team went to the western reserve of Pamunuru village. While combing in the forest, an electric wire was found on the road, which led the team to the west direction of Pamunur village where one beer Bottle IED was found. The BD team diffused the bomb,” he said.

They seized a two metre electric wire with a beer bottle mouth piece attached and other material. The police registered a case against CPI Maoists leaders including Pulluri Prasad Rao, Bade Chokkarao, Koyyada Sambaiah, Kankanala Raji Reddy and five others.