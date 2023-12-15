| Hitex Hyderabad Kids Fair 2023 To Be Held From Dec 22 To 24

HITEX Hyderabad Kids’ Fair 2023 to be held from Dec 22 to 24

With 100-plus exhibitors showcasing their products and services, the fair will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister, Jupalli Krishna Rao.

Hyderabad: HITEX will be organising the Hyderabad Kids Fair 2023, the 16th edition in the series, from December 22 to 24.

Hyderabad Kids’ Fair is an annual flagship B2C event organized by HITEX, showcasing a wide range of kids’ products and services, creating a comprehensive shopping experience for families, schools, and kids of all ages.

From KidsRun by Hyderabad Runners to a Driving track by Holly Jolly, a Fashion Show by Superstar Kids Fashion, a Badminton Championship by Game Point, a Robotics Workshop by Leap Robotics, and a live performance by School Music Band and a concert by Sruthi Hasini, a 16-year-old musician, have been lined up at the fair.

Other activities include Celestial 3D Theatre- Dinosaur Movie Extravaganza, Bling Santa, Canvas painting, Fluid Art, Dot Mandala Workshops, 360-Degree Photo Booth, Spin Art Painting, Catch the Dropping Stick Game and Giant Jenga Game.

The entry is through a ticket priced Rs.385 for an adult and Rs.250 for a child and available online at Bookmyshow.