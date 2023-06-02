Govt Women’s Degree College of Nalgonda gets autonomous status

Government Degree College for Women of Nalgonda principal Prof Ghan Shyam expressed happiness over conferring of the autonomous status to the college

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Government Degree College for Women at Nalgonda, which got autonomous status

Nalgonda: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has conferred autonomous status on Government Degree College for Women of Nalgonda.

The UGC informed the Mahatma Gandhi University that the autonomous status was for a period of 10 years from the academic year 2023-24. College principal Prof Ghan Shyam expressed happiness over conferring of the autonomous status to the college.

In all, 2,700 students were pursuing different courses in the college. He said that autonomous status would facilitate the college management to have its own syllabus for the courses and take decisions on introduction of new courses.

Also Read Suspension bridge, Shilparamam to come up at Nalgonda