Suspension bridge, Shilparamam to come up at Nalgonda

A design for a 350 metre-long suspension bridge at the Udaya Samudram balancing reservoir was already finalized.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 10:19 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Design of suspension bridge planned at Udhaya Samudram balancing reservoir at Nalgonda.

Nalgonda: The district will soon get a much awaited entertainment zone at the Udaya Samudram balancing reservoir.

The entertainment zone will consist of a suspension bridge and boating facility in the Udaya Samudram reservoir located at Panagal on the outskirts of Nalgonda. An arts and craft village, Shilparamam, on the lines of the one in Hyderabad, is also proposed near the reservoir. The historic pilgrimage site of Chaya Someshwaralayam is just 300 metres from the proposed site for the Shilpararam.

During his visit to Nalgonda in December 2021, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced a town beautification and development project. These facilities are part of the project, officials said.

Municipal authorities have prepared a plan to turn the Udaya Samudram balancing reservoir into a tourist spot by taking up various works worth Rs 130 crore. A design for a 350 metre-long suspension bridge at the reservoir was already finalized. The municipality has engaged a Hyderabad-based company for preparation of designs for the Shilparamam and the suspension bridge. The Shilparamam would be set up in the place of the old engineering college, which was located 100 metres away from Udaya Samudram, at a cost of Rs.5.5 crores.

As a part of the project, the width of the bund of Udaya Samudram would be extended to 15 metres and three entry points would be set up at the bund. Food plazas would also come up on the bund. In addition to this, boating facility would be provided to attract the tourists, officials said, adding that a hotel would also be set up near Udaya Samudram to provide accommodation to tourists.

The Chaya Someshwaralayam is already drawing a large number of devotees from across the State. After the completion of the Shilpararam and suspension bridge, the area would definitely become the second best tourist place in the district after Nagarjuna Sagar, they said.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner Dr K Ramana Chary said tenders would be called for works of the suspension bridge and Shilparamam within a month. The works of these two projects would commence immediately after finalization of tenders. Permission was already obtained for the boating facility in Udaya Samudram, which was a drinking water source for Nalgonda and several villages. But, there were restrictions on usage of boats in the reservoir. Only boats operated with power and batteries can be used, he said.

“We are working with a target of completing the two projects within one year and make them available for the people,” he said, adding that Udaya Samudram had more potential to be developed as a tourist spot as it was closer to National Highway No. 365.