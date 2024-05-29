Govt’s failure to take up works to check floods gives Warangal citizens sleepless nights

With the Monsoon fast approaching and the IMD forecasting above-normal rainfall this year, fear of inundation is giving sleepless nights to residents of Warangal

29 May 2024

Warangal: Despite rain creating havoc in Warangal city during monsoon last year, the State government has so far not taken any concrete measures to deal with floods in the city, especially in the low-lying areas.

With the Monsoon fast approaching and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting above-normal rainfall in the country during the monsoon season, fear of inundation is giving sleepless nights to residents of Warangal city as the government has not completed the works related to deal with heavy rains in the city so far.

During the tenure of the BRS government, Rs. 158.50 crore was sanctioned to take up works on the Bondivagu Nala, which was causing floods during the monsoon season in Warangal city and surrounding areas. Although the irrigation department has completed the tendering process and the contractor was also selected, six months have passed but so far works have not started causing worry among the people of the city.

According to sources, the nala expansion, the construction of walls on both sides, the installation of head regulatory at Bhadrakali tank, the installation of downstream pwaling shutters at Pothananagar and Kapuvada Mattadi have been designed. The Irrigation Department Engineer-in-Chief(ENC) has also inspected the sites several times, but the work never took off. Greater Warangal officials too have written to the Irrigation Department to start work on the expansion of Bondivagu Nala, setting up of downstream ploughing shutters at Pothananagar and Kapuvada Mattadi, but so far there is no response from the department, the sources added.

Sources say, the study conducted by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) engineers have confirmed that the Warangal area inundated mainly due to Bondivagu Nala last year.According to GWMC officials, the Bondivagu Nala was overflowing due to the flood water of Thimmapur, Bestam Cheruvu, Maddelakunta, Ammavaripeta Damera Cheruvu, Ursu Cheruvu, Bhattupalli and New Shayampet Koti tanks. Officials estimate that 15,000-18,000 cusecs of water was discharged in July last year, which caused floods in the city.

Last July traffic on Hunter Road was stopped for four days due to floods and residential houses in NTR Nagar, Santoshimata Colony, Brindavan Colony, Sai Nagar, Gayatri Colony and Bhadrakali Nagar colonies were under flood water for five to six days.

Officials claimed that Nala encroachments and illegal constructions within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of several tanks and lakes have resulted in inundation, exacerbating the impact of heavy rains in Warangal and Hanamkonda areas. Over 80 residential colonies were submerged due to the floods under the GWMC limits during July floods last year. In fact, the floods caught the attention of the nation. An Inter-ministerial Central team comprising seven members, led by NDMA Joint Secretary Kunal Satyarthi, visited Hanamkonda and Warangal districts to assess the extent of damage caused by the heavy floods last July.

Since the government failed to take up works related to checking floods on various water bodies and nalas, the people of the city are looking worried as they would have to face a similar situation like last July. It seems that there is zero accountability and citizens continue to suffer because of the lackadaisical approach of the concerned authorities.