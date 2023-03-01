Gowri’s Jewellery to open flagship store in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Gowri’s Jewellery, the leading designer gold and diamond jewellery brand, has announced the opening of its flagship store in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

Located in one of the most fashionable districts of Hyderabad, the new store promises to be a unique shopping experience and offers an exquisite collection of gold and diamond jewellery for women and men, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and more. The store’s design is elegant and sophisticated, with a modern touch, providing a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for customers to shop.

“We are thrilled to be opening our flagship store in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad,” said Gowri, founder and CEO of Gowri’s Jewellery. “We have been working hard to curate a stunning collection of jewellery that combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs, and we can’t wait to share it with our customers.”

The jewellery at Gowri’s Jewellery is made with the highest quality materials and exquisite attention to detail, a press release said. Every piece is crafted to perfection by skilled artisans who have a passion for creating unique and elegant designs and the store will also offer custom jewellery design services, allowing customers to create their own unique pieces.