Jodi McKay takes part in Green India Challenge, plants saplings in Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:43 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Jodi McKay, National Chair, Australia India Business Council, participated in the Green India Challenge during her visit to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

She planted saplings at Jubilee Hills GHMC Park and appreciated Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar for initiating the GIC and taking it forward. It is the duty of every individual to take care of nature, she said and added that everyone should participate in Green India Challenge, plant saplings and take care of them.

Jodi McKay said she would nominate three people and ensure the continuation of GIC chain. On the instructions of Santosh Kumar, GIC co-founder Raghava presented the book ‘Vrikshavedam’, to her and she expressed her happiness seeing Vedas and photos of the Nature. The Australia NRI BRS President Nagender and others participated in the event.