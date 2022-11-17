Grama sabhas from November 21 to identify podu lands in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy has asked officials to hold grama sabhas pertaining to podu lands’ survey from November 21.

The collector, who held a meeting with officials in this regard on Thursday, asked them to conduct a field survey to identify podu lands. He also directed officials to prepare a schedule to conduct grama sabhas in all the habitations in the Nizamabad district between November 21 and 25.

The collector further stated that the claims that have already been filed on the waste lands and the issues revealed during the field level inspection should be discussed in the gram sabha and resolutions should be made.

Additional Collector B Chandrasekhar, District Forest Officer Vikas and other senior officials were present in the meeting.