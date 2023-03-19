| Grand Welcome For Naatu Naatu Singer Rahul Sipligunj As He Returns To Hyderabad

Upon arrival, Rahul Sipligunj was greeted by a huge crowd of fans and mediapersons in Hyderabad

By ANI Published Date - 08:45 AM, Sun - 19 March 23

Source: ANI.

Hyderabad: ‘Naatu Naatu’ singer Rahul Sipligunj arrived in Hyderabad a while ago to a grand welcome by his fans at the airport.

Upon arrival, he was greeted by a huge crowd of fans and mediapersons.

A sea of fans gathered at the airport to shower their love on the singer. He was welcomed with a gigantic garland as fans cheered for him in excitement and pride.

Check out the video here:

#WATCH | Singer of #Oscars winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’, Rahul Sipligunj arrives at Hyderabad Airport; receives a warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/7Jr4DVApwV — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

The actor made sure to greet his fans through the sunroof of his car.

Earlier, in the day, Ram Charan was also greeted by hundreds of his fans as he reached Hyderabad airport.

Several images and videos circulated online show Ram Charan being showered with flower petals by the sea of fans.

#WATCH | Telangana | RRR fame actor Ram Charan received a warm welcome as he arrived in Hyderabad last night ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from RRR won the Best Original Song award at #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/8nD8cFFoOt — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

‘Naatu Naatu‘ was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the ‘Original Song’ category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this ‘RRR’ mass anthem a perfect dance craze.