Ram Charan is back in Hyderabad after the Oscars

Ram Charan got a grand welcome from his fans and the other Telugu audience at the airport in Hyderabad on Friday afternoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:32 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, our all-loved Alluri Sita Ramaraju from ‘RRR’, shone at the Oscars a few days ago along with his team. He stood as one of the centers of attraction at the Academy ceremony. Later, he met his fans and also enjoyed a few hours on a short road trip with his wife, Upasana. The mega powerstar is now back in Hyderabad, having arrived just a few minutes ago.

Ram Charan got a grand welcome from his fans and the other Telugu audience at the airport in Hyderabad. The public and media congratulated him on ‘RRR’s Oscar win. Ram Charan took his time to speak to the media and answered a few questions. He expressed his joy and happiness at being a part of this wonderful journey of the ‘RRR’ from Hyderabad to Los Angeles.

Ram Charan will join the next India Moment program conducted by ‘India Today’. Later, he will join ‘RC15’ shooting under director Shankar’s supervision. ‘RC15′ is being aimed to get released for Pongal 2024. Meanwhile, the makers of ‘RC15’, Sri Venkateswara Creations under Dil Raju’s production, are planning to release the first look and title of the film on March 27 to celebrate Ram Charan’s birthday.