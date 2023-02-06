Granite cutting unit owner dies in cylinder blast in Karimnagar

A granite cutting unit owner, Ram Lal Chowdhry (64) died when an LGP cylinder exploded in Khazipur of Kothapalli mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

A granite cutting unit owner, Ram Lal Chowdhry (64) died when an LGP cylinder exploded in Khazipur of Kothapalli mandal

Karimnagar: A granite cutting unit owner, Ram Lal Chowdhry (64) died when an LGP cylinder exploded in Khazipur of Kothapalli mandal on Monday.

According to the police, a native of Hyderabad, Ram Lal Chowdhray was running a rock and granite cutting company in Khazipur and lived in the first floor of the same building. He had gone to visit his family in Secunderabad on Saturday and returned around 10.30 am. When he switched on the light after opening the room, the cylinder exploded, bringing down the entire room, with Chowdhary being thrown from the first floor to the ground floor.

Also Read Class 10th student ends life in Karimnagar

Company workers rushed to the spot hearing the explosion and found Chowdhary dead. Police suspect there was a gas leak and the switching on of the light triggered the explosion.

A case was registered and investigation is on.