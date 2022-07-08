Graphic India’s ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends’ launches Season 2; 34 new episodes available on Audible

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Audible, a leading producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, announced that Graphic India’s ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends Season 2’, will now be available on its service.

The English version will be available for all Audible members, while ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends Hindi’ will be made available free for all listeners on Audible.

This larger-than-life universe, which has captivated audiences from across the globe, is all set to enthral listeners with the brand-new season. Listeners can expect masterful performances and a breathtaking immersive experience, with the magnitudes of grandiosity in the audio format.

Produced by Arka Media Works and Graphic India, Season 2 of the audio series is based on the blockbuster film franchise beloved by millions of fans across the world. The new Season 2, which will consist of 34 all new action-packed episodes, makes a total of 70 episodes of the series available to Audible members and for the country’s millions of ‘Baahubali’ fans.

The audio series features the hidden stories of young princes, Amrendra Baahubali and Bhallaldeva in the Mahishmati kingson. ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends’ is set before the Kalakeya invasion depicted in the movie, when Bahaubali and Bhallaldeva are still both young princes of Mahishmati.

In Season 2, Mahishmati comes under threat from a mysterious queen bearing an ancient feud against the kingdom. Baahubali, Kattapa and Bhallaladeva must also journey east to the land of the rising sun. There they find a country torn asunder by war. Nippon is falling apart with several warlords fighting over the pieces of what’s left. It is now up to Baahubali to unite this land and bring peace to the country by returning a fabled sword to the person most fit to rule. Standing in his way, however, are an army of merciless samurai clans, ruthless warlords, dangerous swordsmen, and the villainous machinations of his own brother, Bhallaladeva.

The audio series comprises epic stories about different characters from the world of ‘Baahubali’, including Prince Baahubali, Bhallaladeva, Kattapa and Sivagami as well as dozens of new characters that will expand the world of Baahubali and reveal hidden secrets for millions of fans.

Experience the untold stories of India’s greatest cinematic hero as ‘The legend of Baahubali’ continues in Season Two!