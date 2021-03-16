Great Learning to host webinar on Thursday

The hour long live session is free of cost and can be attended by anyone willing to understand the basic concepts of SEO strategies and how one can kick start a thriving digital marketing campaign

Hyderabad: Great Learning, an edtech company for professional and higher education, is hosting a webinar on SEO Strategies for Digital Marketing on Thursday from 12 noon.

The hour long live session is free of cost and can be attended by anyone willing to understand the basic concepts of SEO strategies and how one can kick start a thriving digital marketing campaign, according to a press release.

The live session on ‘SEO Strategies for Digital Marketing’ by Anirudh Rao, expert of Python, Machine learning & Data Analysis will breakdown the concepts of SEO in terms of its action plans and strategies that can help the learners design a digital marketing campaign, it said.

Interested candidates can register through the link https://www.greatlearning.in/academy/learn-for-free/courses/seo-strategies-for-digital-marketing

