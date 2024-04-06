| Gitam Ties Up With The Future Kids

GITAM ties up with The Future Kids

GITAM Vice Chancellor Dayanada Siddavattam said the partnership with the school was a strategic investment in their academic and professional futures.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: GITAM (Deemed to be University) has entered into a partnership with The Future Kids School to facilitate a smoother transition for The Future Kids School graduates to higher education.

The partnership benefits deserving graduates of the school by making them eligible for scholarships to pursue undergraduate programmes at GITAM across various disciplines and equips them for success.

Also Read GITAM Admission Test to be held on Jan 6, 7

GITAM Vice Chancellor Dayanada Siddavattam said the partnership with the school was a strategic investment in their academic and professional futures.

“By nurturing young minds with critical thinking skills from a young age, we are nurturing exceptional students prepared to tackle global challenges and lead innovation at GITAM,” Siddavattam added.