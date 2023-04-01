Green India Challenge to support protection of tigers in country

J Santosh Kumar on Saturday announced that the Green India Challenge would support the protection of tigers in the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Forests and Environment J Santosh Kumar on Saturday announced that the Green India Challenge would support the protection of tigers in the country.

As India marked the 50th anniversary of “Project Tiger” on Saturday, Santosh Kumar released a Tiger book, T-shirt and coffee mug souvenirs prepared by the Amrabad Tiger Reserve of Telangana.

The MP said the Amrabad and Kawal Tiger sanctuaries were very well managed by the State government and Forest department. As a result, the number of tigers had increased significantly.

He called upon people to educate the young generation about the importance of tiger protection and make them responsible towards conservation of the tiger.