Hyderabad: GIC initiative wins Green Ribbon Champion

Recognising his efforts towards conservation of environment and increase in the green cover, leading media house, Network18 Group has awarded Santosh Kumar as Green Ribbon Champion.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:55 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: Initiated with an aim to create green environment and encourage planting of saplings and trees across the country, Rajya Sabha MP, J.Santosh Kumar’s Green India Challenge continues to win more accolades.

Recognising his efforts towards conservation of environment and increase in the green cover, leading media house, Network18 Group has awarded Santosh Kumar as Green Ribbon Champion. Since Santosh Kumar could not participate in the award presentation held in New Delhi last week, the Network18 Group representative met Santosh Kumar in Hyderabad on Saturday and handed over the award to him.

The Network18 Group said Santosh Kumar has been recognised as Green Ribbon Champion for his committed efforts towards increasing the greenery in the country, creating awareness and involving all sections of the society and promoting celebrities from different fields as green ambassadors, for the cause.