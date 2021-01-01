Green nod for new TS Secretariat

The new complex will be an amalgamation of historic architecture and modern technology reflecting the rich culture and tradition of Telangana

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has given environmental clearance for the proposed new Telangana Secretariat complex.

The new complex will be an amalgamation of historic architecture and modern technology reflecting the rich culture and tradition of Telangana.

Built with Deccani and Kakatiya architectures, it will have concrete structures in only 20 per cent of the vast 25-acre campus and the rest will be dedicated to landscaping and greenery. Besides the main entrance for Ministers, officials and public on the east side, the complex will have a separate entrance for the Chief Minister.

Facing the Hussain Sagar lake in the east, the new building will be rectangular with six floors (G+5) having about 7 lakh sqft of built-up area.

