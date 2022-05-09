Grid Dynamics launches operations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: California-based Grid Dynamics Holdings, a digital transformation services and solutions firm, announced the opening of Grid Dynamics India office in Hyderabad. The new centre is expected to employ 1,000 engineers by the end of 2022.

“Hyderabad continuing to attract multinational companies is a testimony to the able and stable government that Telangana has, the excellent infrastructure the city offers, and the availability of abundant talent. We thank Leonard Livschitz, the CEO, for imposing faith in us. We are sure that the Hyderabad centre will exceed all its growth estimates and become a key driver for the growth globally,” said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

“Establishing Grid Dynamics India gives us access to an exponential, broadly diverse talent pool and enables our scaling efforts as a public company,” said Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics.

“The Hyderabad location, with modern, class-A work spaces and a concentration of highly skilled engineers will be a key contributor to our ongoing growth and help strengthen shareholder value. We are excited to deepen our design thinking and agile development prowess, and ability to solve complex problems for Fortune 1000 customers,” the official said.

Livschitz said Hyderabad was a burgeoning market for technology innovation, with top-tier data and platform for engineering talent and a large presence of leading technology providers and financial services companies. Grid Dynamics’ will hire through build-operate-transfer (BOT) deals with select partners, direct hiring, and potential merger and acquisition activities. It will also build forums and communities such as Women Leaders in Technology to support diversity and encourage participation by women STEM professionals, he said.

Rajeev Sharma (CTO), Vadim Kozyrkov (SVP Delivery), Rahul Bindlish (VP Sales and Partnerships) and Oksana Livschitz (Director Learning & Development) Industries and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri were present at the announcement.