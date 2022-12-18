Groundwater extraction in Telangana comes down, thanks to Missions Kakatiya, Bhagiratha

Groundwater extraction has reduced from 65.45 per cent to 41.6 per cent

By PS Dileep Updated On - 10:47 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s flagship lift irrigation schemes, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, have turned the water tables up in Telangana over the last five years. The annual ground water extraction has decreased from 8.09 BCM (billion cubic metres) in 2017 to 8 BCM in 2022, while the stage of groundwater extraction has reduced from 65.45 per cent to 41.6 per cent during the corresponding period.

The availability of groundwater resources in an area depends on a number of factors including period of rainfall, geological strata, number of existing recharge structures, extraction by consumers for various purposes like industrial applications, drinking/domestic purposes, irrigation etc., and therefore, the increase or depletion rate of the groundwater resources, will be different for different areas.

The comparison of groundwater extraction between the years 2017 and 2022 (as assessed by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and States) indicates decrease in extraction (on an average for the entire country) from a total 248.69 BCM to 239.16 BCM, officials said.

However in Telangana, due to successful implementation of lift irrigation schemes and Mission Bhagiratha, the surface water supply for irrigation and drinking water purposes has increased significantly. As a result, the usage of ground water has decreased considerably over the years. Further, the implementation of Mission Kakatiya to rejuvenate the traditional tanks too played a vital role in improved groundwater levels in the State, officials said.

In November this year, the average groundwater level in Telangana is 4.5 mbgl (meters below ground level) as against 4.97 mbgl in November last year. Out of 33 districts, the average water level in 22 districts is below 5 mbgl and in remaining 11 districts, it is between 5-10 mbgl.

The union government had recently commended Telangana for its notable work in the field of water conservation/harvesting through Mission Kakatiya.