Group-IV recruitment: TSPSC received 2,48,955 applications so far, last date Jan 30

The Commission had issued the recruitment notification to fill up 8,039 vacancies under the Group-IV services.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has received 2,48,955 applications for recruitment to the Group-IV services till the last count on Sunday. The online registration process which began on December 30, 2022 will conclude on January 30. The Commission had issued the recruitment notification to fill up 8,039 vacancies under the Group-IV services.

Before applying for the notification, candidates should register themselves in the One Time Registration (OTR) through the TSPSC’s official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in. Those who already have registered in the OTR can apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and date of birth as provided in the OTR.

