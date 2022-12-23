TSPSC revises dates for Group-IV application submission

The last date to apply is up to 5 pm on January 19.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:27 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Online submission of applications for recruitment to 9,168 vacancies of junior assistant, junior accountant, junior auditor and ward officer in various departments under Group-IV services will commence on December 30. The last date to apply is up to 5 pm on January 19.

Earlier, the registration for the Group-IV services recruitment was to commence from December 23 with the last being January 12.

Also Read TSPSC issues recruitment notifications for 207 posts in different departments

The Telangana State Public Service Commission on Friday postponed the registration commencement date to December 30 due to technical reasons. Eligible candidates can apply on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.