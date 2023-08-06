Gruha Lakshmi scheme: 7,940 houses allotted to Bhupalpally, Mulugu districts

06:11 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Bhupalpally/Mulugu: To provide affordable housing to the underprivileged, the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has allocated 7,940 houses to Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts. District Collectors Bhavesh Mishra and Ila Tripathi of Bhupalpally and Mulugu respectively have urged eligible individuals to apply for financial assistance under the scheme before the August 10 deadline.

Within Bhupalpally district, the government approved construction of 4,150 houses. Among these, 2,650 will be built in the Bhupalpally assembly constituency, while the remaining 1,500 are slated for the Manthani assembly constituency. Meanwhile, in Mulugu district 3,790 houses have been sanctioned, with 2,590 earmarked for the Mulugu assembly segment and 1,200 for Bhadrachalam assembly constituency.

Those interested should submit their applications at local Mandal offices, municipality offices, or designated Gruha Lakshmi counters set up in the collectorate offices. The selection of beneficiaries will be carried out transparently and in accordance with government regulations. Field inspections are scheduled to conclude by August 20, followed by the final selection of beneficiaries by August 25, as stated in the press notes released by the collectors.

The Collectors have asked people not to trust intermediaries who may demand money in exchange for assistance under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Eligibility criteria dictate that applicants must be residents of the respective districts and possess a valid food security card. Additionally, they must not own a house, as the housing units will be sanctioned in the name of a woman or widower from the family. Under the Gruha Lakshmi program, beneficiaries are entitled to receive financial assistance of Rs three lakh for the construction of their houses. Individuals who possess their own piece of land are eligible to avail of the financial aid provided by the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.