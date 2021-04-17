Gulf worker from Sircilla seeks help to return home

A native of Chandurthi mandal, Chinna Ramulu who is working in Saudi explained that the company authorities were harassing him during the last week, were not providing money for meals during the last four days

Rajanna-Sircilla: A video message released by a gulf migrant labourer explaining his ordeals in Saudi went viral on various social media platforms in the district on Friday.

Guguloth Chinna Ramulu, who released the video, requested the local MLA and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to take steps to bring him back to his native place.

A native of Sanugula of Chandurthi mandal, he migrated to Saudi four years ago and is working in Riyadh-based SASS Development Group. Crying Chinna Ramulu explained his troubles being faced in the company in 1 minute and 17 seconds video. He explained that the company authorities, who were harassing him during the last week, were not providing money for meals during the last four days.

Informing that salary has not been paid during the last three months, he said company authorities were threatening to put him in jail when he asked permission to come back to India. He was afraid that he would die in Saudi itself.

Shailaja, Chinna Ramulu’s daughter, said that company management kept her father’s passport and not returning back. She appealed to the State government to take steps to bring her father back to Sanugula.

