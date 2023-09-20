Gundala ABP: Collector Dr. Ala tells officials to prepare action plan

On Wednesday the Collector attended block level chintan shivir at Gundala, which was selected for Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) by NITI Aayog.

Published Date - 07:46 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala directed the officials to submit reports with a plan of action for the development of Gungala mandal in the district as per the NITI Aayog parameters.

She informed that reports have been prepared by organising village level chintan shivirs (gram sabhas) by gathering inputs from the villagers related to issues being faced by them.

Block level development report with 39 indicators has to be prepared based on the gram sabha reports along with the suggestions made by the elected members at the block level sabha. The Block level reports have to be uploaded online by September 25, Dr. Ala noted.

Mandal development plan involves all sections of the village to address the local issues and achieve desired sustainable development goals. Focus should be laid on the factors hindering development and to overcome field level challenges in implementing the plan, she said.

Mandal development indicators were aimed at improving the facilities as well as ensuring quality in rendering services required by the people. Nine groups have been formed sector-wise and diagnostics tools would be used to analyse and identify basic challenges for achieving holistic development, the Collector stated.

As part of the ABP, indicators such as availability of classrooms, equipment and nutritious food stocks at Anganwadi centres, Anganwadi centres facing issues in food supply and others would be identified.

Development gaps would be identified by making effective use of available human resources. Training programmes for field level staff were being conducted as per the requirements of the block, Dr. Ala said.

DRDO Madhusudhan Raju, ZP CEO Vidyalatha, CPO Srinivas Rao, sarpanch Seetharamulu and others were present.