Kothagudem: Gundala mandal selected for ABP by NITI Aayog

Kothagudem Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala told officials to prepare reports on the development parameters of 39 performance indicators of ABP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Kothagudem Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

Kothagudem: Gundala mandal in Kothagudem district has been selected for Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) by NITI Aayog, informed district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

She held a meeting with district officials of Panchayat Raj, Women and Child Welfare, Education, Social Welfare and Agriculture Departments along with DRDA and Mission Bhagiratha.

Dr. Ala told the officials to prepare reports on the development parameters of 39 performance indicators of the ABP. Finance Commission funds would be released for the development of Gundala mandal, she said.

A plan of action has to be prepared to provide internet services in 11 gram panchayats in the mandal. A meeting to review the objectives of the programme would be held in the next week, the Collector said.

The Aspirational Blocks Programme, a nationwide programme, focuses on health and nutrition, education, agriculture, basic infrastructure and social development by converging existing schemes, defining outcomes and monitoring them on a constant basis.

Also Read Telangana: 213 candidates get jobs in ITDA Job mela