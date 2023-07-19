Gurugram: Police seize 359 kg marijuana; 1 arrested

By IANS Published Date - 10:46 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Gurugram: The Crime Branch of Gurugram Police has arrested a man involved in drugs trafficking in the Nuh area of Haryana after sourcing them from Visakhapatnam.

The accused has been identified as Shabbir Khan (36), a resident of Nuh. The police also seized 359 kg of fine quality marijuana (ganja) from inside a truck.

Information about the supply of a large consignment of narcotic substance was received by the Crime Branch in-charge at DLF Phase-4 through reliable sources.

Based on the tip-off, the police reached the designated spot and apprehended the driver of a truck along and seized the large consignment of marijuana hidden inside it.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that his companion had handed over the truck to him in Visakhapatnam for delivery in Nuh.

“The accused was supposed to get Rs 3 lakh for the delivery and had taken Rs 40,000 as advance,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), said.

A case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Bilaspur police station.