Andhra Pradesh: Former MLA Ramesh Babu to join Jana Sena Party

MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu who quit as city president of YSR Congress Party last week, is all set to join the Jana Sena Party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Visakhapatnam: Former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu who quit as city president of YSR Congress Party last week, is all set to join the Jana Sena Party.

He met the film actor and JSP president Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s party office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. The duo along with the JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar were said to have discussed the latest political developments in the state.

Later, talking to reporters, Ramesh Babu announced that he would join JSP in the presence of Pawan Kalyan on July 20 and would discharge any responsibility entrusted to him by the party, sincerely.

He is eyeing the Pendurthi Assembly seat in the next elections and his entry is expected to strengthen the JSP to some extent.