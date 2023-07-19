Transforming lives through sustainable fitness methods

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 07:20 AM, Wed - 19 July 23

Vishwa Bharath, co-founder of online fitness platform ‘Trufit’.

Hyderabad: In our quest to lead a fit and active lifestyle, we often try different workouts and fad diets that might cause harm in return. It is imperative to have a right understanding of what we take up to keep fit and strike a right balance to ensure not only right results but also avoid possible negative effects.

It is in this backdrop that celebrity fitness trainer and co-founder of the online fitness platform ‘Trufit’, Vishwa Bharath, advocates a sustainable lifestyle as the best way for weight loss.

A personal fitness trainer to celebrities like Adivi Sesh, Vennela Kishore, and others, he has had quite an interesting journey himself, from being an obese IT employee to finding fitness as a passion.

Originally from Visakhapatnam, the 32-year-old moved to Hyderabad five years ago. Although he never considered fitness as a career, it was during his engineering days that he developed an affinity towards it.

“Initially it was about flexing muscles and socialising but I eventually started loving working out and meeting people. However, during my Master’s, I observed a decline in physical activity, and stress-eating took its toll on health,” he said. Post joining work in Bengaluru, Vishwa resolved to reclaim his health. A lower back injury during weightlifting in the gym is a moment of epiphany for him.

After recovery, he delved into extensive research on fitness and nutrition and experimented with various diets, achieving his weight goals over a span of 22 months. Through this process, he discovered the importance of sustainable nutrition and portion control, and learned that exotic foods were not essential for weight loss and improved health.

His physical transformation attracted attention on social media with many seeking his guidance. After pursuing certifications, he became a part-time fitness coach. And then, he quit his IT job to continue as a full-time online coach.

Building on his passion, Vishwa co-founded Trufit, an online fitness coaching platform, in 2020 with the goal of providing sustainable fitness solutions. He is currently training Adivi Sesh for ‘Goodachari 2’ and a couple of other actors whose names he did not reveal.

