GWMC to set up one more night shelter in Warangal soon

By | Published: 8:32 pm 8:34 pm

Warangal Urban: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said that steps were being taken to set up one more night shelter in the city. On Friday, she inspected the government land opposite to the Warangal vegetable market in the city, the land near the LB Nagar Bharat Gas Godown and other sites. On the occasion, Pamela said that a suitable place for setting up a night shelter in Warangal was being identified.

“The night shelter will soon be built with the funds sanctioned under ‘Pattana Pragathi scheme’ to provide accommodation for about 50 people,” she added. It may be added here that the civic body had already built three night shelters in the city for the benefit of the destitute. Warangal Tahsildar Iqbal, GWMC DyEEs Sanjay, Ravinder and others accompanied her during the field level inspection.

