Gymkhana Stars, VVN FC secure titles in TFA Grassroots Little Champion Cup

Gymkhana Stars secured a narrow 1-0 win over Gymkhana Blues in the U-10 final while in the one-sided U-12 final, VVN thrashed Khanchanbagh 3-0

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: Gymkhana Stars and VVN FC posted victories in the final to secure of TFA Grassroots Little Champion Cup U-10 and U-12 categories respectively at Gymkhana Football Ground Secunderabad o Tuesday.

Results: Final: U-10: Gymkhana Stars 1 bt Gymkhana Blues 0, Semifinal: Gymkhana Blues 1 bt Rainbow FC, Gymkhana Stars 3 bt Khanchanbagh FC 0; Final: U-12: VVN FC 3 bt Khanchanbagh FC 0, Semifinal: Khanchanbagh FC 2 bt Rainbow FC 0, VVN FC 3 bt Young Dynamos FC 0.

