Hailing TS initiatives, experts stress on need for preparing biodiversity action plan

Appreciating Telangana’s initiatives in biodiversity conservation, experts from different fields stressed on the need for preparing a comprehensive State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Appreciating Telangana’s initiatives in biodiversity conservation, experts from different fields stressed on the need for preparing a comprehensive State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (SBSAP).

To this effect, an inception workshop SBSAP was organized in association with Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS) here on Tuesday.

Also Read How do we conserve biodiversity?

Complimenting Telangana government for effective implementation of Haritha Haram programme, ASCI Chairman K Padmanabhaiah emphasized on the need for coordination among the departments involved in biodiversity conservation.

Biodiversity aids in ensuring resources for food production, soil fertility, regulation of pests and diseases, controlling soil erosion and other benefits. There should not be any further delay in preparing the SBSAP, he said.

National Biodiversity Authority Secretary J Justin Mohan said all the stakeholders should be involved in preparation of SBSAP. All their problems should have to be identified and solutions should be worked out accordingly, he said.

“Biodiversity requires cross sectorial approach. One department’s plans or initiatives should not create hurdles to others,” said Justin Mohan.

Stating that Telangana was once known for its vast grasslands, CIPS Director C Achalender Reddy suggested growth of grasslands covering 20 to 30 hectares in every mandal in the State.