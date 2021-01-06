Haj pilgrimage: Uncertainty over filing of Income Tax returns

According to the new Finance Bill (amended), all those who undertake journey outside the country and incur expenditure above Rs 2 lakh must compulsorily file an income tax return

Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Uncertainty continues among aspirants intending to take Haj pilgrimage with no clarity on filing of Income Tax returns. So far 3,300 persons from the State had applied for the Haj pilgrimage 2021 and the last date for submission is January 10.

The Haj aspirants have been enquiring with State Haj Committee officials about the status of the representation made to the Union Finance Ministry and the government seeking exemptions to the new rule.

According to the new Finance Act, all those who undertake journey outside the country and incur expenditure above Rs 2 lakh must compulsorily file an income tax return. The last date for filing of the ITR, January 10, is approaching.

Mohd Masiullah Khan, Chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, said several persons who belong to poor families also go on Haj pilgrimage through the financial support provided by others. In such circumstances, seeking income tax returns or asking them to pay the income tax will be an additional burden.

“Several persons had not submitted the ITR documents with us. If there is no exemption made by the Union Ministry we fear many people will drop out of the pilgrimage,” he said. Meanwhile, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali will be going to New Delhi to take up the issue with the Finance Ministry officials shortly.

