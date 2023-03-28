Haleem spices up nightlife in Hyderabad

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:20 AM, Tue - 28 March 23

The city is bustling with activity well into the night as many from far and near line up to relish the rich and nutritious dish. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The nights during the ongoing Ramzan in Hyderabad have come alive with people from all walks of life flocking to the popular evening markets to shop, socialise and enjoy haleem, the traditional delicacy of the holy month.

“The first thing that comes to mind about Hyderabad during Ramzan is haleem. We wait throughout the year for this month mainly for the food. Restaurant owners set up stalls on roads to serve haleem. The nightlife during this month is something everyone should experience,” said Shreya, a customer at one of the haleem joints.

The city is bustling with activity well into the night during the month of Ramadan. Many Hyderabadi’s gather with their family and friends to break their fast while others simply turn up to enjoy the food and festive atmosphere at popular spots, including the iconic Charminar and other areas of Old City.

People from across the country come to the Hyderabad to experience this festive season and enjoy haleem. Here are a few popular joints that serve this delicacy in the city:

Pista House

Their haleem travels to different places around the world for a reason! They are known for their authentic taste of mutton haleem. You will find a long queue with people waiting impatiently at almost all of their branches in the city.

Shah Ghouse

This place is known for serving rich and flavourful haleem, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Shah Ghouse, which has branches across the city, is another spot to discover the mouthwatering delicacy.

Sarvi

Sarvi in Banjara Hills is a must-visit for haleem. The restaurant is quite popular and has been dishing out traditional Hyderabadi food since the 1950s. They serve a rich, creamy haleem that is a must-try for haleem lovers.

Nayaab

One of the first Irani cafes in Hyderabad to have sold haleem, this joint begins the Ramzan festivities from 3 am. The cafe in Old City attracts food lovers with their haleem which is served from 6 pm.

Hotel Shadab

Their haleem is made the traditional way with the finest ingredients and is slow-cooked to perfection. Hotel Shadab at Ghansi Bazaar is famous for serving a variety of items other than haleem — perfect for anyone looking to taste the local Hyderabadi-style haleem.