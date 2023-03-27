Khajaguda Lake new hotspot for Hyderabadis

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:45 AM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: The heady mix of serene surroundings, picturesque view of the sunset and an array of food joints that serve scrumptious food has made Khajaguda Lake a favorite meeting place for visitors in Hyderabad.

In the last few months, the lake has become a new hot spot for sunset lovers. With food scene around the lake flourishing like no other, the place has been witnessing a surge in the number of visitors who come here to enjoy the stunning view of the sunset and indulge in some street food.

“Earlier people used to visit the lake because of its beautiful settings and a few local vendors decided to establish food joints to serve them. Gradually, as word about the lake’s beauty and eateries spread, the number of visitors in the last few months has literally doubled,” says Appa Rao, a food vendor at the lake.

The Khajaguda lake has also become famous among photographers and cameramen who shoot for movies, short films, or other professional purposes.

Great walking paths and lovely blooming flowers make the area surrounding the lake breathtaking. People also go on a drive along the long roads with gorgeous views.

Between food vendors setting up their stalls at 4 in the evening and the sunset lovers climbing the hills to get their perfect pictures during the golden hour, there are those who come to this lake mainly for the food and fight over what to have.

The place has a variety of food stalls that offer everything from chat to Hyderabadi cuisines and other fast foods. Starting from biryani, pizza, momos, and burgers to pani puri and ice creams you can find it all. “People come here for the food as it is not only delicious but also affordable, making it a hit among college students like us and families,” said Swati, a student from St. Joseph’s College.