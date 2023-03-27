Five delicious dishes other than ‘Haleem’ to savour this Ramadan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:29 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: If you have lived in Hyderabad for some time now, you know that the month of Ramadan is synonymous with the famous dish Haleem. Every other lane in the city will be bustling with stalls of flavourful dishes topped with dry fruits and fried onion.

However, this festive season has more to it than just this one dish. In fact, the city of Nizams was always known for its variety of food prepared and served especially in this season.

Below are some other delicious dishes to savour this Ramadan month.

Lukhmi

This starter dish is basically a local variation of samosa. Often filled with keema curry, it makes for a good evening snack as well. This is mostly available on the route leading to Charminar from Chaderghat. Niagara Hotel and Iqbal Hotel in that area serve the tastiest of them.

Dahi Wade

During this holy month, this is one of the main dishes during sehri. You will find this on several street stalls and at the generous spreads at home. Ghanzi Bazar in the Old City is one of the prominent places selling this classic dish.

Kunafa

This Arabian dish is one of the preferred dessert dishes among the city crowd. Made with dough, sugar, cheese, and cream, it is served hot. In the city, areas such as Malakpet and Toli Chowki have some of the best places that serve this dish. Notable ones are The Kunafa Station and Aazebo in ToliChowki.

Shami

This crispy dish is another favourite during this time of the year. It is made by pressing a paste of meat and then frying them. This is an authentic Hyderabadi cuisine and is available at Iqbal Hotel at Chaderghat, Café 555, and others.

Khichdi Khatta

Khichdi is an integral part of any Indian household but is more prominent while breaking fast during Ramadan. This Khichdi khatta is made like any regular Khichdi but is eaten with loads of tamarind. This is available at any place that has a sehri menu.