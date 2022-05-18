Hanamkonda: Fake certificate racket busted, 153 certificates seized

Warangal CP Tarun Joshi disclosing details of fake certificate gang details in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

Hanamkonda: In an yet another breakthrough, the Commissioner’s Task Force busted a fake educational certificate gang, and seized 153 fake certificates of Intermediate, B.Tech and Graduation certificates of various universities from India. The police have arrested three accused- Naredla Ramesh, a private employee, of Gopalapur, Devaraju Sudhakar, a private teacher, Pegadapalli Dabbalu and Dasa Bhikshamaiah, a private employee, Lashkar Bazar localities.

According to the police, the accused set up their respective ‘Educational Academies’ in KU Campus and Hanamkonda police station limits and started issuing fake certificates. “Utilizing the certificates, several students got jobs in private sectors and some had even gone abroad easily for higher studies in different universities in the UK, Australia, Canada, USA and New Zealand,” said police commissioner Tarun Joshi here on Wednesday. He also said that the accused had been collecting Rs 1.20 lakh for a regular degree certificate, while charging Rs 2.80 lakh for a B.Tech certificate.

“Three other members of this gang- Neha Fardoz of the MK Foundation, New Delhi, Amith from Arunachal Pradesh and Ravi from Pitampura in New Delhi- are absconding,” the CP said. The police have seized seven rubber stamps of the varsities, three computers, one laptop, and three cell phones from the accused. The accused on the pretext of running the educational academies are selling the fake the certificates in the name of government and private universities of different States.

Joshi has appreciated Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad, Task Force Inspectors R Santosh, Ch Srinivas Ji, SI Lavan Kumar, and other members of the investigating team for nabbing the accused. The team is on the hunt for the accused at large. The police busted a gang allegedly involved in forging certificates of various universities and selling them to students aspiring to go abroad in January this year by arresting two who had been running the racket in the guise of two educational consultancies one in Hanamkonda and another in Hyderabad.

