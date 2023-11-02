Hanamkonda: Fake note racket busted, notes with face value of Rs 4 lakh seized

Police authorities seized Rs 85,000 in genuine Rs 500 notes, counterfeit notes of 500 denomination with a face value of Rs 4 lakh, two vehicles and material essential for making counterfeit currency

05:55 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hanamkonda: In a joint operation, the Kakatiya University Campus police and Task Force police busted a counterfeit currency ring and arrested four persons. The suspects were Porika Raj Kumar from Ghanpur (Mulugu), Omkar Viswanatha Rao Boore, Vishnu Kawal and Donji Sambaji from Nanded of Maharashtra.

During a routine vehicle check-up near Chintagattu ORR on Thursday, police authorities seized Rs 85,000 in genuine Rs.500 notes, counterfeit notes of 500 denomination with a face value of Rs.4 lakh, two vehicles and material essential for making counterfeit currency. According to police reports, Raj Kumar, hailing from Ghanpur, was the alleged mastermind behind the fake note racket and had a history of involvement in crime and was jailed as well.

Raj Kumar, in collaboration with Rajesh, Boora Srikanth and Manthena Kavya offered commission to one Pathan from Nanded in exchange for finding potential clients interested in counterfeit currency. Raj Kumar claimed that he could provide counterfeit notes at double the face value. Pathan then dispatched Omkar Viswanatha Rao Boore, Kawal and Sambaji to Hanamkonda.

The suspects had agreed to purchase counterfeit currency from Raj Kumar and had provided him with Rs.2 lakh in genuine cash. Raj Kumar then provided them with black-coloured notes, cut to the size of Rs 500 notes, instructing them that the notes could be converted into genuine Rs 500 notes by washing them in a hypo solution.

However, the police authorities apprehended Raj Kumar at Chintagattu Bridge while he was delivering the counterfeit currency to the other three suspects. The other three too were nabbed later, while efforts are on to arrest the other three absconding suspects.

Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha commended the KUC police and Task Force personnel for their efforts in apprehending the suspects.