Warangal: Gang involved in illegal sex determination, abortions busted, 18 arrested

The police seized sex determination scanning machines, Rs 73,000 in cash, and 18 cell phones from the accused.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:18 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Warangal: Police achieved a significant breakthrough in dismantling a criminal gang engaged in pre-natal sex determination tests and unauthorized abortions. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Task Force police, Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) and the medical and health department collaborated to apprehend 18 individuals involved in these illicit operations. Two suspects are still at large. During the raid, the police seized sex determination scanning machines, Rs 73,000 in cash, and 18 cell phones from the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vemula Praveen, Vemula Sandhyarani, Dr Balne Pardhu, Dr Moram Aravinda, Dr Moram Srinivas Murthy, Dr Balne Purnima, Balne Pradeep Reddy, Kaita Raju, Talla Arjun, Pranai Babu, Keerthy Mohan, Balne Asalatha, Kongara Renuka, Bhukya Anil, Chengelli Jagan, Gannarapu Srilatha, Bandi Nagaraju, and Kasiraju Dileep. They have been booked under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT) of 1994, as well as other relevant Acts and IPC sections.

At a press conference held in Hanamkonda on Monday, Commissioner AV Ranganath disclosed the details of the joint operation conducted by the anti-human trafficking unit, Task Force, and the district medical and health department. The operation was initiated based on multiple complaints related to illegal abortions. Notably, the prime accused, Vemula Praveen, had previously been apprehended by the Hanamkonda police on similar charges. Despite his previous arrest, Praveen, driven by his pursuit of easy money, continued to engage in illegal activities. Together with his wife, Sandhyarani, he operated a secret scanning center within the Gopalpur area, located in Venkateswara Colony, under the jurisdiction of KUC Police Station, according to the Commissioner.

Commissioner Ranganath further revealed that Praveen had established connections with private liaison officers, public relations officers, hospital management, as well as various medical personnel, including registered medical practitioners (RMPs) and private medical practitioners (PMPs).

Leveraging this network, Praveen and his associates conducted sex determination tests on women visiting their scanning center. If the fetus was identified as female, Praveen would refer the women to “affiliated” hospitals for abortions. The illegal terminations took place at Lotus Hospital in Hanamkonda, Gayathri Hospital, Upender (Parthu) Hospital in Nekkonda, and Balaji Multi-Specialty Hospital in Narsampet.

Investigations have revealed that the gang members shared the fees collected from the victims as commissions, with each abortion fetching them sums ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Shockingly, authorities have discovered that this criminal organization was responsible for over 100 illegal abortions. The police are actively pursuing the remaining two accused, stated Commissioner Ranganath.