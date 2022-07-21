Hanamkonda: PDS rice worth Rs 7.80 lakh seized, three arrested

Published Date - 05:26 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hanamkonda: Task Force sleuths led by Inspector V Naresh Kumar intercepted a lorry, two mini-trucks and a pickup truck and seized 30 tonnes of rice meant for Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) and arrested three persons on Thursday, Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad said here on Thursday. Two other accused are absconding.

“During the interrogation, the accused persons have revealed that they purchased PDS rice from surrounding areas of Hasanparthy police station limits and were transporting the same to other states to sell at high price for wrongful gain. The seized property along with accused has been handed over to Hasanparthy police for further action,” he said. The arrested persons are Sirigiri Samaiah, Pallapu Raju and Sura venkatesh. Task Force Sub-Inspector Lavan Kumar and others participated in the operation.

