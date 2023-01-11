Hanamkonda: Plans afoot to inaugurate Kaloji Kalakshetram by June 2

While noted architect Hafeez Contractor designed the building as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to have a grand look, the government named it after ‘Praja Kavi’ Kaloji Narayana Rao

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:29 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Kaloji Kalakshetram building at Balasamudram in Hanamkonda. Photo: Gotte Venkat.

Hanamkonda: The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) is trying to ensure completion of the Kaloji Kalakshetram, a multi-purpose cultural convention centre, by June with plans afoot to inaugurate the iconic structure by June 2 marking the State Formation day.

Though the work started in mid-2016 by a contractor under the supervision of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), only about 40 percent of the work including the main structure was completed till November last year. In view of the inordinate delay, the State government handed over the execution of the project to KUDA and also changed the contractor.

Since then, KUDA officials are monitoring the works on a day-to-day basis to complete the project at the earliest. Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said he had reviewed works along with KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav and officials.

“I asked the KUDA authorities to make sure that the works will be finished by June 2 at any cost,” the MLA said.

Meanwhile, an official said that the KUDA was contemplating to take a loan from the banks to execute the works of the Kaloji Kalakshetram as well as the Warangal bus station. The project cost of the Kalakshetram is Rs 73 crore.

While noted architect Hafeez Contractor designed the building as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to have a grand look, the government named it after ‘Praja Kavi’ Kaloji Narayana Rao.

The four-storied building with a plinth area of 32,000 square feet has a seating capacity of 1500. The government allotted 4.5 acres on Hayagrivachary grounds at Balasamudram near Hanamkonda bus station for the auditorium. While the pillars of structure reflect ancient Roman architecture, the interiors are said to be in the style of Orly Airport. The building has an art gallery, green rooms, rehearsal rooms, atrium etc.

“Since it is an atypical engineering plan, there is a delay in execution of the works. However, the second phase of works such as interiors and construction of the compound wall will commence soon,” said an official.