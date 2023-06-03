Hanamkonda: Prof Deepak Garg takes charge as SR University VC

Prof. Deepak Garg has officially taken charge as the Vice Chancellor of SR University

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Prof Deepak Garg

Hanamkonda: Prof. Deepak Garg, an expert in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), has officially taken charge as the Vice Chancellor of SR University, according to an announcement by A. Varada Reddy, Chancellor of SR University (SRU).

In a press release issued here on Saturday, Reddy highlighted Prof Garg’s achievements. Notably, Prof Garg has successfully trained over one million students and faculty in AI through the joint Newton Bhabha Fund of the United Kingdom and India.

He has also held influential positions on the boards of multiple startups and served as a technical advisor to renowned venture funds.

Moreover, Prof Garg’s experience as the Director of the NVIDIA-BU research center on AI further solidifies his expertise in the field.

SRU also took a groundbreaking step by launching a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programme in Artificial Intelligence in the current academic session. Prof. Garg expressed his excitement about joining SR University as the Vice Chancellor of this prestigious institution.