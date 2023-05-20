Warangal: SRU becomes preferred destination for top-scoring Inter students

SRU has emerged as the top choice among students who scored highest in the Intermediate examination of 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

SRU Chancellor Varada Reddy, VC Dr GRC Reddy and others at a press meet on Saturday.

Warangal: The SR University (SRU) has emerged as the top choice among students who scored highest in the Intermediate examination of 2023, according to SRU Chancellor A Varada Reddy.

At a press conference here on Saturday, he announced that five state toppers – K Pooja (994), Vinuthana G (993), K Deepika (992), Srividhya J (991), and Nanditha M (990) – have enrolled in the Computer Science and Engineering (SEC) undergraduate programme at SRU. Reddy cited the university’s innovative and entrepreneurial culture, attractive placements, flexible curriculum, dual degree options, and international engineering programs as the key factors influencing the students’ decision to choose SR University.

Vice Chancellor Dr GRC Reddy said that those students at SR University pay significantly less than their counterparts studying for a bachelor’s engineering degree in the USA. “With a one-year study period for the bachelor’s degree in the USA, students can reduce their expenses for boarding, lodging, and tuition fees. Moreover, students who obtain a GPA of more than 3.0 in their bachelor’s program are exempt from taking the GRE exam for MS admission into the partnered universities in the USA. This program provides students with the opportunity to graduate from a US university ranked among the top 150 in the world,” he explained. Meanwhile, SR University has also announced the launch of the Allied Health Sciences programme.

Expressing delight at the overwhelming response from students seeking to join the institution’s undergraduate programmes, Director of Admissions, Dr Sheshagiri Rao emphasized that SRU focuses on the holistic development of students at affordable costs, preparing them to be industry-ready.