SRU, University of Central Missouri collaborate for international engineering programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Warangal: SR University (SRU) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Central Missouri (UCM), United States of America, to launch an International Engineering Programme (IEP) for undergraduate students. The signing ceremony took place with representatives from both universities in attendance at a programme in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“The IEP at SR University will provide students with an opportunity to earn a degree from the University of Central Missouri. The MoU signifies a collaborative effort between the two institutions to create educational pathways that benefit students and foster academic cooperation,” according to Madhukar Reddy, Pro-Chancellor of SR University. He exchanged the documents with Roger Best, President of UCM.

Pro-Chancellor, SRU A Madhukar Reddy noted that the IEP was an exemplary twinning programme that provides international education to engineering aspirants, enabling them to become global professionals. Stating that students in the IEP pay significantly less than their counterparts studying in the USA for a bachelor’s engineering degree, he said that the programme’s duration for a bachelor’s degree is one year in the USA, students save on boarding and lodging expenses and pay only one year’s tuition fee.

Dr Jeff Robertson, Dean of the College of Health, Science, and Technology at UCM, also spoke.