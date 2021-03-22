Handloom expo from March 27 in Hyderabad

Marketing facility will also be provided to weavers since their condition is miserable in Telangana due to lack of proper marketing facility for handloom fabrics

Hyderabad: The Department of Handlooms and Textiles is organising a special handloom expo-2021 at Yadadri Bhavan Kalyanmamdapam in Bharkathpura here from March 27 to April 9 to liquidate the accumulated stock of primary weavers’ cooperative societies in the State.

Marketing facility will also be provided to weavers since their condition is miserable in the State due to lack of proper marketing facility for handloom fabrics.

About 60 primary handloom weavers’ co-operative societies covering all the districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are participating in the expo-2021 with wide range of valuable silk and cotton fabrics. The department has requested people to avail the opportunity to purchase handloom fabrics and safe guard the interests of poor weavers of Telangana.

