Ponnam asks people to gift cotton towels instead of shawls

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has appealed to the public to support handloom weavers in the State by purchasing cotton textiles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 09:10 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged people to purchase cotton textiles to help handloom weavers of the State.

In a video message, the Minister urged the people to gift cotton towels instead of shawls to their guests and friends so that weavers’ products could get market. He also asked people to give books and pens to children which would be useful to them.

He said whenever anyone wants to felicitate ministers and officials, they should bring cotton towels along with them so that it could be useful to the person who is being felicitated. This would also help the weavers who were manufacturing it, he observed.

“Silk shawls are of no use. We do not use them. I recommend the use of cotton towels instead of shawls,”he said.