Handlooms Day: Govt to announce more programmes, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: This Handlooms Day on Monday, the State government will announce welfare programmes for weavers, besides celebrating the day on a grand scale with week-long programmes, Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao said.

Stating that a comprehensive health insurance programme would be taken up for weavers under the auspices of Arogyasri Trust, he said Nethannaku Bima would be implemented this year as well.

As part of the celebrations, a special programme titled ‘Telangana Chenetha Maggam’ would be launched to upgrade the pit looms to frame looms. A foundation stone would be laid for the Handlooms Handicrafts Museum at Shilparamam in Hyderabad and a convention centre in Uppal Bhagayat.

Handlooms and textiles products would be exhibited at Peoples Plaza from August 7 to 14. A State-level handlooms celebration would also be held with 7500 weavers. In a letter to the elected public representatives on Saturday, the Minister listed out the schemes and programmes being implemented by the State for the welfare of handloom weavers in the State. The letter also outlined the week-long celebrations schedule beginning from the National Handlooms Day.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, various welfare programmes were being implemented for welfare and livelihood of handloom weavers. Since 2016-17, every year, a special budget of Rs.1,200 crore was allotted to the Handlooms and Textiles sector, which was neglected by previous governments, he said.

The Handlooms Loan Waiver Scheme was launched to bail out weavers from debt-induced despair. A total of 10,148 handloom workers were relieved from cumulative loans amounting to Rs.28.97 crore, he said.

After formation of Telangana, looms were geo-tagged to identify weavers, who were dependent on handlooms. In a first of its kind initiative in the country, nearly 50 percent subsidy on yarn, dyes, and chemicals was provided under the Chenetha Mithra scheme. Under this scheme, subsidies worth nearly Rs.41.2 crore were being directly deposited in the account of 20,500 weavers, the Minister said.

Under the Nethannaku Cheyutha scheme, the State government contributes 16 percent of the declared income against 8 percent contributed by handloom weavers. The State government also contributes 8 percent to the power loom workers contribution of 8 percent.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lock-in period of three years under the scheme was relaxed. Based on the request from the handloom weavers, the scheme was re-launched with a Rs.90 crore budget plan. A total of 32,328 handloom workers joined the scheme so far.

This apart, the State government launched Nethanna Bima providing Rs.5 lakh insurance coverage akin to Rythu Bima for farmers. Under this, 40,000 weavers under the age of 59 years were provided with insurance coverage.

The Minister also said that the ‘Pavala Vaddi Scheme’, modernisation of looms scheme, and Handloom Park in Gadwal were also introduced.