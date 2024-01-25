‘HanuMan’ actor Teja Sajja meets Telangana Governor at Raj Bhavan

The Governor praised the entire team of ‘HanuMan’ for its huge success, including Teja Sajja and director Prasanth Varma.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 09:01 PM

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Teja Sajja paid a courtesy call on Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Governor praised the entire team of ‘HanuMan’ for its huge success, including Teja Sajja and director Prasanth Varma.

Terming the flick as an all-round entertainer, Tamilisai Soundararajan had a special mention for Teja Sajja, commending his role and acting skills.

Sharing pictures of the actor, She took to X to congratulate the ‘HanuMan’ team. Reacting to Tamilisai Soundararajan’s post, Teja Sajja expressed gratitude for her encouraging words.

Even after two weeks since its release ‘HanuMan’ is running to packed houses as it has received many accolades from both the audience and the film fraternity.

The film also features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in prominent roles.