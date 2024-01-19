‘HanuMan’ stands tall, collects Rs 150 cr gross world wide

The film is not only performing well in Telugu-speaking states, but also across India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 07:58 PM

Hyderabad: Teja Sajja-starrer ‘HanuMan,’ directed by Prasanth Varma, known for ‘Zombie Reddy,’ has emerged as the Sankranti winner, receiving a blockbuster response from audiences.

Touted as the first superhero film in the Telugu industry, ‘HanuMan’ has now grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide in its first week.

The production house, Primeshow Entertainment, took to social media to share the collection details.

The movie, released on January 12, competed with movies like ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ ‘Saindhav,’ and ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ and emerged as the clear winner.

“#HANUMAN stands tall with unanimous love & reception from ALL SECTIONS OF AUDIENCE ❤️🔥 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ CRORES WORLDWIDE in the first week with a superpowerful hold in every corner of the Globe,” read the post on Primeshow Entertainment’s microblogging site.