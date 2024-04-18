Teja Sajja masters Japanese karra Samu stick fight as super Yodha in ‘Mirai’

The first look poster features Teja Sajja as a Super Yodha, brandishing a Yo (Staff Stick) atop an erupting volcano, set against an eclipse backdrop.

By IANS Updated On - 18 April 2024, 02:50 PM

Mumbai: Teja Sajja will be next seen in the upcoming multi-lingual film ‘Mirai’ based on the fictional story of King Ashoka and his ‘Secret 9’.

The title logo of the film, designed in a Japanese font, was unveiled on Thursday.

The first look poster showcases Teja Sajja in a Super Yodha appearance, wielding a Yo (Staff Stick), standing atop an erupting volcano against the backdrop of an eclipse.

Teja’s character is tasked with preventing the eclipse from reaching Ashoka’s Secret 9. He excels in Karra Samu (stick fights) and other forms of fights.

The cinematography for the film is handled by Karthik Gattamneni, with background score by Gowra.

Karthik has also penned the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam, who has written the dialogues.

The film is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and People Media Factory.

The makers, through the glimpse, have announced the release of ‘Mirai’ in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages on April 18, 2025.