Lok Sabha Elections: Telangana Governor to contest as MP from Tamil Nadu | Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 06:04 PM

Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, has resigned from both positions and is expected to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. She expressed her desire to return to active politics, and the final decision rests with the BJP national leadership.

